Uber whistleblower: ‘We had easy access to power’

Mark MacGann used to be one of Uber’s top executives.

Now he’s turned whistleblower.

Mr MacGann has leaked thousands of documents to the Guardian, who shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and media partners around the world, including the BBC.

The documents expose how Uber courted top politicians, and how far it went to avoid justice.

Uber says its "past behaviour wasn't in line with present values" and it is a "different company" today.

