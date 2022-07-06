Peter Jouvenal is a former renowned war cameramen, who specialised in reporting on Afghanistan for decades. He is now a businessman, and last December he was arrested in Kabul and accused of spying. It took six months of pressure and campaigning to get him free, which happened just a week ago.

He spoke to the BBC's John Simpson, who worked with him in the field on many occasions.

Viewers in the UK can watch the full interview on Unspun World at 2315 on Wednesday on BBC2. International viewers can see Unspun World on BBC World News at 1730GMT on 8 July and 0630GMT and 2030GMT on 9 July