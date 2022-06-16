The country where you can buy anything with Bitcoin

It’s been nine months since the Central American country of El Salvador became the first nation to make Bitcoin legal tender.

The move has seen a boost in so called Bitcoin Tourism in El Salvador and millions of citizens have downloaded the government’s Bitcoin app.

But economists are increasingly worried about the cost. President Nayib Bukele has invested more than $300m of public money on the project including buying thousands of Bitcoins even as the cryptocurrency has crashed.

Joe Tidy reports.

