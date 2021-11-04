Solar cells printed with a custom nano ink are being made to any shape to charge certain devices under a range of lighting conditions.

While they are unlikely to help charge more power-hungry devices like phones and laptops, the nano inks, developed by Giovanni Fili's company, Exeger, will help power many other things such as headphones.

He spoke to BBC Click’s Lara Lewington about the potential uses for their technology.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick