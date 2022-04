LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

Nintendo says the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is being delayed until 2023

A robotic dog is being used to explore the ruins of Pompeii to collect data on the site and assess structural problems

Dyson announces noise-cancelling headphones which have a built-in air-purifier

