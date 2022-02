Valve's new handheld PC, the Steam Deck, has officially been released - but only to a select few people.

The hardware was originally slated for release in December 2021, but was pushed back due to supply chain issues.

Despite the hardware having been released, many orders are only available "after Q2 2022".

BBC Technology Correspondent Marc Cieslak is hands-on with the Steam Deck.

