Wearable uses sweat to show stress levels and other news

LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Twitter will expand a feature allowing users to temporarily block accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets
  • A device which measures how stressed the wearer is by monitoring the cortisol levels in their sweat is developed by the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA
  • Flight plans which include the first ever commercial spacewalk are announced

