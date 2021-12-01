Wearable uses sweat to show stress levels and other news
LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Twitter will expand a feature allowing users to temporarily block accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets
- A device which measures how stressed the wearer is by monitoring the cortisol levels in their sweat is developed by the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA
- Flight plans which include the first ever commercial spacewalk are announced
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick