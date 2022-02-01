The giant crypto-mine in a desert

Despite their volatility, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have exploded in popularity in the past year with interest and investments skyrocketing.

But no place on Earth has seen results quite like Kazakhstan, which in the space of just six months has become a world leader in Bitcoin mining.

The central Asian country is so important to the digital currency that the global Bitcoin network was badly impacted when violent protests hit the country earlier this month.

Although the government initially welcomed crypto-miners, it is now trying to reign in the industry. BBC cyber reporter Joe Tidy visited one of the largest mines in the world.

