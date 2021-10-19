Marvel’s superhero origin story, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings was one of 2021’s box offices successes.

Starring Simu Liu in the title role, the story sees a former martial arts assassin forced to confront his warlord father Wenwu - owner of the Ten Rings and its army.

BBC Click’s Al Moloney spoke to WetaFX’s VFX supervisor Sean Walker and animation supervisor Karl Rapley to find out how they made the visual effects.

Footage courtesy of Marvel Studios/Disney and WetaFx

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick