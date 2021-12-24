Eco-laundry hopes to clean up how we wash clothes

A start-up from Oxford is hoping to make laundry more environmentally friendly by collecting clothes and washing them in its more eco-friendly laundrette.

OxWash uses cold water in its machines to reduce energy consumption and uses a specialised detergent that produces ozone to sterilise clothes.

BBC Click's Chris Fox visited one of the company's centres in Battersea, London and asked founder Kyle Grant why people would want to send their clothes away to be washed.

