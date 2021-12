A pair of augmented reality glasses that emerged as one of the most lauded products of the CES 2020 tech expo has been released in the US.

The Nreal Light promise to mix bright, high-definition visuals with the real world.

BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with a pair to see what they could do and whether they deliver the augmented reality future people have been promised.

