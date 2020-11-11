Pompeii fresco puzzle to get help from robots

The city of Pompeii was destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD.

While much of the site was well preserved, many details about life in the city were lost, including some of the building's colourful frescoes.

Thousands of these fresco fragments are currently in storage at the site’s archaeological park and now a team at Ca’ Foscari University in Venice are creating robots to analyse the pieces with the aim of eventually piecing them together.

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake reports.

