LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Tesla head Elon Musk sells about $5bn (£3.7bn) of shares in the electric car manufacturer

An original Apple computer, built by co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, sells at auction for $400,000

A robot that can autonomously give injections without needles has been developed by start-up Cobionix

