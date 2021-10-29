A former Facebook employee turned whistle-blower has told the BBC that the social networking giant's rebrand is an attempt to save its image - and it should be investing in user safety first.

Facebook has said it has no commercial or moral incentive to do anything other than give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible. In a blog, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "Privacy and safety need to be built into the metaverse from day one".