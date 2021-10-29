BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories:

The US revokes the licence of one of China’s biggest telecom companies - China Telecom - citing “national security” concerns

The world’s largest 3D-printed neighbourhood will be built in Texas in 2022

A passenger carrying robo-boat, designed by MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, travels Amsterdam’s canals

