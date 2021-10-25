Facebook: 'Financial interest to create a safe environment'

Facebook's vice-president of content policy, Monika Bickert, spoke to the BBC about the steps the company takes to ensure the site is safe.

"It's in our financial interest to make sure that people have a good experience on our site, and that means creating a safe environment".

Bickert was speaking in response to whistleblower Frances Haugen who told MPs Facebook is "unquestionably making hate worse", as they consider what new rules to impose on big social networks.

Ms Haugen was talking to the Online Safety Bill committee in London.