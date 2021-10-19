Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is the latest edition in the long running historical action game. It transports the action to the 9th Century during attempts by Viking’s to settle in Britain.

The game has had its violent elements removed to make Discovery Tour Viking Age, an interactive and historically accurate way to explore history.

BBC Click's @MarcCieslak meets it’s developers and the people bringing the experience to UK classrooms.

