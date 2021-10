Ford Mobility and Vivacity Labs are using sensors in cars and on lampposts to track dangerous traffic hotspots with the aim of making roads safer.

Drivers taking part in the project have their speed, acceleration, rate and harshness of breaking and steering measured to see how they react along a route. The system also predicts near misses with other vehicles or people.

BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab finds out more.

