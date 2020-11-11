Robot arm finds lost items and other tech news stories
BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Microsoft launches its latest operating system, Windows 11, as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users
- Star Trek actor William Shatner will go into space with Jeff Bezos's space travel company Blue Origin
- A robotic arm which can recognise and retrieve lost objects is developed by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
