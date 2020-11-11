BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Microsoft launches its latest operating system, Windows 11, as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users

Star Trek actor William Shatner will go into space with Jeff Bezos's space travel company Blue Origin

A robotic arm which can recognise and retrieve lost objects is developed by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick