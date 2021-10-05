Watch: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before Congress
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is appearing before US senators in Washington DC.
Ms Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, says the documents she leaked proved that the social media giant repeatedly prioritised "growth over safety".
Facebook said the leaks were misleading and glossed over positive research conducted by the company.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology