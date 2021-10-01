BBC News

Click News: A round-up of the best tech stories

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • YouTube announces it will remove videos containing vaccine misinformation for all approved vaccines, expanding on its ban of false claims about Covid-19 jabs
  • A new law to stop workers being fired if they are not meeting productivity targets set by algorithms is passed in California
  • A hamster, Mr Goxx, makes cryptocurrency trades and outperforms America’s S&P 500 index

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology