Rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, microalgae are being grown in test units near the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik.

The protein can be grown using up to 500 times less water and up to 1,500 times less land than traditional crops, general manager at Vaxa Technologies, Kristinn Haflidason says.

But what does it taste like? BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more.

