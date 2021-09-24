BBC News

The self-sustaining house on wheels and other news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • The EU has proposed a common charger for mobile phones, tablets and headphones
  • China's version of TikTok, announced it will limit the use of the platform for users under 14 to 40 minutes per day
  • Students from the Netherlands have set off on a 3,000km (1,864 miles) road trip in what they claim is the world's first self-sustaining house on wheels

