The self-sustaining house on wheels and other news
BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- The EU has proposed a common charger for mobile phones, tablets and headphones
- China's version of TikTok, announced it will limit the use of the platform for users under 14 to 40 minutes per day
- Students from the Netherlands have set off on a 3,000km (1,864 miles) road trip in what they claim is the world's first self-sustaining house on wheels
