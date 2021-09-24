BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

The EU has proposed a common charger for mobile phones, tablets and headphones

China's version of TikTok, announced it will limit the use of the platform for users under 14 to 40 minutes per day

Students from the Netherlands have set off on a 3,000km (1,864 miles) road trip in what they claim is the world's first self-sustaining house on wheels

