BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:

Apple unveiled new iPhone 13 handsets which come with Cinematic Mode, a portrait-style option for shooting videos with depth of field.

TikTok launched a range of mental health features, with some support resources linked to the search term "suicide".

Australian researchers have pioneered a world-first 3D imaging system for detecting skin cancer.

