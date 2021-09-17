The AI body scanner detecting skin cancer and other news
BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:
- Apple unveiled new iPhone 13 handsets which come with Cinematic Mode, a portrait-style option for shooting videos with depth of field.
- TikTok launched a range of mental health features, with some support resources linked to the search term "suicide".
- Australian researchers have pioneered a world-first 3D imaging system for detecting skin cancer.
