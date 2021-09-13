BBC News

The world's most powerful magnetic field and other news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Twitter is testing a soft blocking feature which removes followers without letting them know.
  • Two robots have been deployed in Singapore to discourage poor social behaviour.
  • MIT has turned on a massive high-temperature superconducting magnet called Sparc as part of its research into fusion power.

