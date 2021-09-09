BBC News

Ray-Ban Stories: Facebook reveals its video camera glasses

Facebook has revealed its first pair of "smart glasses" that contain two cameras for taking photos and videos.

The specs, called Ray-Ban Stories, are a collaboration with the luxury eyewear brand.

Facebook is expected to release fully-fledged augmented reality (AR) spectacles.

But Facebook's head of AR and VR told BBC Click's Chris Fox they were still in development.

