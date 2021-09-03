BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at the best of the week's technology news, including:

Gamers under 18 in China are being told they can play for only very limited hours

Vauxhall says the global shortage of computer chips will continue to be a problem’ for the auto industry for the rest of the year

Agility Robotics has shown off its latest bipedal creation. Digit the robot is said to be well-suited to highly repetitive tasks, allowing humans to concentrate more on creative endeavours.

