Aquarium’s fish-spotting app offers marine life insight
A sea life centre has created a web app to help visitors identify species within its 65,000 strong marine life population.
The Lost Chambers Aquarium app uses image recognition. The app tells users information about where the animal can be found in the wild, its endangered status and planned or ongoing conservation projects.
BBC Click’s Nick Kwek finds out more.
