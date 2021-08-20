Ryan Reynolds: Video games and the making of Free Guy

Action-comedy film Free Guy sees Ryan Reynolds break free of his programming as a video game non-player character.

He learns he is part of a massively multi-player game called Free City after wearing a pair of sunglasses from one of the games real world players.

But how much did video game culture inspire the film?

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak speaks to actor and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy to find out more.

Additional footage: PlayStation - Uncharted 10 Years of Adventure