Nasa plans for robot exploration of Titan and other news
Romana Kreider looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Two new foldable smartphones are unveiled by Samsung - the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3
- Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network lost over $600m (£433m) in one of the sector's biggest ever cyber heists - the hacker has since returned most of the stolen assets
- Nasa says it will send a robotic rotorcraft to Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, in 2027
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology