A new tool which could help detect breast cancer has been trialled at Nottingham University Hospital.

The artificial intelligence known as MIA was trained using historical scans to see if it would make the same diagnosis as humans.

In the UK mammograms are reviewed by two specialists and it is hoped the artificial intelligence (AI) could eventually become the second reader in screening clinics potentially speeding up the process.

BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more.

