Ariana Grande sings in Fortnite's metaverse

Pop star and songwriter Ariana Grande is the latest musician to perform a series of concerts inside the hit video game Fortnite.

Millions of gamers are expected to watch the virtual gigs, which see Ariana Grande soar through the sky with huge angel wings while surrounded by players inside bubbles.

BBC Click's gaming reporter Marc Cieslak spoke to Fortnite's Phil Rampulla about the project and his ambitions to create a "metaverse" - where people can gather for shared experiences online.