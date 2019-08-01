Scientists are using Iceland as a testbed for deploying drone technology that they hope may one day feature on missions exploring Mars.

The project equips drones with a range of devices from laser scanning Lidar which can help inform the thickness and volume of lava, to thermal imaging cameras and drills capable of taking core samples.

The characteristics of Iceland’s environment are very similar to Mars making it an ideal test place for different types of drone tech, planetary volcanologist Christopher Hamilton says.

