A US company has turned a former coal plant into a gas-fired Bitcoin mine

Bitcoin mines require a lot of energy to power the computers inside. Greenidge Generation in New York has converted a former coal plant into a gas-fired Bitcoin mine.

Facing criticism from environmentalists, the company argues it offsets its emissions and is committed to investing in solar.

BBC North America's technology reporter James Clayton paid a visit to the mine.

