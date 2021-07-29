A US company has turned a former coal plant into a gas-fired Bitcoin mine
Bitcoin mines require a lot of energy to power the computers inside. Greenidge Generation in New York has converted a former coal plant into a gas-fired Bitcoin mine.
Facing criticism from environmentalists, the company argues it offsets its emissions and is committed to investing in solar.
BBC North America's technology reporter James Clayton paid a visit to the mine.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology