BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Twitter begins testing a new online shopping feature

US President Joe Biden warns a cyber-attack on the country could lead to a “real shooting war”

An untethered bi-pedal robot, developed at Oregon State University, teaches itself to run and completes a 5km (3.1mile) journey

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick