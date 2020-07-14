Security researchers have discovered failings in two home electric car chargers.

The researchers were able to make the chargers switch on or off, remove the owner’s access, and show how a hacker could access a users’ home network.

Most of the faults have now been fixed although owners are being told to update their apps and chargers to be safe.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

It comes as proposed new legislation on cyber security for appliances including electric vehicle (EV) chargers is expected to be published by the UK government.

BBC Click’s Dan Simmons reports.