Vintage petrol-powered Bentleys and Rolls-Royce cars are being re-engineered to fully electric vehicles by a company based at Silverstone, the home of UK motorsport.

In a world-first, Lunaz adapts the cars in a process which takes about 26 weeks and starts at £350,000 ($478,000, 405,000 euros).

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake finds out more.

