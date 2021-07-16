Robot helps people get dressed and other tech news
BBC Click's Romana Kreider looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Google is fined €500m (£427m) by France's competition authority for not negotiating “in good faith” with news organisations over their use of content. Google has told the BBC the decision "ignores our efforts to reach an agreement"
- One of the world’s largest inland floating solar farms is opened in Singapore
- A robot which can help people get dressed is developed by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
