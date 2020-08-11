Vineyards set to go high tech with smart systems
The state of South Australia is home to half of all the wine produced in the country, but the state is also very dry and changing climate conditions and water shortages mean optimising water use is essential.
The University of Adelaide is developing water sensors, thermal imaging and rovers with artificial intelligence to help winegrowers manage their crops.
BBC Click’s Nick Kwek reports.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology