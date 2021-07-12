BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:

After 27 years Jeff Bezo steps down as the head of Amazon

Footage of the world's first 3D printed school, based in Malawi, is released - the school opened its doors last month

A Belgian artist creates an artificial intelligence tool which tracks when politicians are using their smartphones in parliament and posts the footage to Twitter - it does not differentiate between those using it for business or pleasure

