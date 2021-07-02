BBC Click's Romana Kreider looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:

Elon Musk announced that his satellite internet service Starlink could reach half a million customers over the coming year.

MIT and Harvard engineers designed a face mask that can diagnose Covid-19 within about 90 minutes.

Boston Dynamics’ robot dog Spot challenged Korean boy band BTS to a dance-off. Athletic performances like dance help to improve the programming of the robot.

