BBC Click's Romana Kreider looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:

Dating app Bumble temporarily closes its offices and gives its staff a week off to combat workplace stress

An autonomous ship’s voyage to the US is cut short when it develops a fault and has to return to the UK

A carpet packed with thousands of sensors and capable of turning human poses into 3D models is developed at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory

