Billy Ocean and Zoom choir break record and other news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Amazon opens its fifth till-less, “just walk out” grocery store in London’s Chalk Farm neighbourhood
  • An autonomous artificially intelligent ship, the Mayflower 400, sets sail across the Atlantic ocean
  • The Young Voices choir becomes the largest group of children to sing together on a Zoom call - they joined Billy Ocean in singing Lovely Day

