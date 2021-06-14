Today at E3: Halo returns and Starfield first look

Microsoft’s E3 press conference had plenty of heavy hitters, including the next Halo, a first look at Bethesda’s new Starfield space game which finally has a release date, and Forza Horizon 5, which is heading to Mexico.

And nearly all the games shown off are headed to Microsoft’s subscription Game Pass Service, which it’s keen to sell.

The BBC’s Marc Cieslak talks to Xbox chief Phil Spencer about what’s in store.