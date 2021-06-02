Ransomware hackers are now focusing on large supply chains to hit the public, the director of Cyber Threat Research at Immersive Labs has said.

Kevin Breen told BBC World News it was too early to identify the source of a cyber attack on JBS, the world's largest meat processing company.

He said: "The attackers are hitting these larger supply chains because they're looking for that big impact.

"They want to force these organisations to pay and the easiest way to do that is to hit us the people."