'Epic action': Cinemas open screens for gamers
As cinemas open up after lockdown they are looking at ways to make as much money as possible following months of closure.
One solution is renting screens to gamers, allowing people to play their favourite games on screens that would normally be playing Hollywood blockbusters.
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak finds out what it is like playing games on a screen that is taller most houses.
