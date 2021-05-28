BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:

Amazon signs a $8.45bn (£5.97bn) deal to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio known for releasing movies in the James Bond and Rocky franchises

Uber and Lyft start offering free short rides to Americans travelling to get a Covid-19 jab

A UK ambulance service makes use of a robot to carry out chest compressions on patients

