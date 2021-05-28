BBC News

The robot paramedic saving lives, and other tech news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:

  • Amazon signs a $8.45bn (£5.97bn) deal to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio known for releasing movies in the James Bond and Rocky franchises
  • Uber and Lyft start offering free short rides to Americans travelling to get a Covid-19 jab
  • A UK ambulance service makes use of a robot to carry out chest compressions on patients

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology